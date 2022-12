SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Beaver Fire Department all responded.

No injuries were reported, But Flat Top Road is currently closed.