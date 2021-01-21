Fire investigation turns into murder-suicide

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — Heart wrenching details following a fire investigation are released in Greenbrier County. We must warn you, the following details are gruesome.

The investigation started Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 for a home engulfed in flames on Flynn’s Creek Road in Williamsburg. Deputies said six people were killed. A 25-year-old woman, identified as Oreanna Myers, was found outside the home. Five children were also found: Shaun, Riley, Aarikyle, Haiken, and Kian.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said as investigations go, they needed to look into the days leading up to fire. Sloan said what they found, was disturbing. There were several text messages alluding to mental health problems. The day of the fire, Oreanna sent a message to the father of 4 of the children. She said: “I left something for you on the driver’s side floorboard. I am so sorry. I am not strong enough, Brian.”

Once investigators got to the home, they found Oreanna outside with a gunshot wound to her head. The children had not been found. They also found several letters duct taped to the floorboard of the vehicle. One letter was titled: “Whomever Finds This First”.

In the letter, Oreanna said: “This is no one’s fault but my own. My demons won over me and there is no going back. So sorry I wasn’t strong enough. Thank you. XOXO, OAM”

Investigators also found a confession.

Within the note, Oreonna said she shot the boys in the head, set the house on fire, and shot herself in the head.

Oreonna also wrote: “Mental health is serious. I hope somebody someone will help others like me. Mental health is not to joke about or take lightly. When someone begs, pleads, cries out for help, please help them. You just might save a life, or more lives. Thank you, OAM.”

The third document found was a will with what appeared to be a bloody fingerprint

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan described during a public press conference how Oreanna was found.

“Mrs. Myers was wearing a coat with a hood. She had a red line drawn across her face and the bridge of her nose, underneath her eyes, that went from ear to ear. Just a red line,” Sloan said.

Despite the search efforts, investigators could not find the remains of the 5th child. It wasn’t until Saturday, December 12th the remains were positively identified to belong to the 5th victim.

Justin England is an investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. He said the fire caused so much damage, it was difficult to tell what started it However, after finding the confession, investigators came to a conclusion.

“This was a act of arson and it was done by Oreanna Myers.”

The case is now officially closed.

Sheriff Sloan concluded the press conference by highlighting the importance of mental health. Sloan said this case shows the seriousness of mental health and no one should be afraid to reach out for help.

While the details of this case are gruesome, it wouldn’t be solved without the hard work from first responders. Multiple departments from all over the state were called in to help with the investigation,

Patrick Via is the Prosecuting Attorney in Greenbrier County, He applauded the work of all first responders. Via added many had to push emotions aside and work long, hard, hours to find the victims.

“While it was painstaking and traumatic. There was no way they were going to close that scene until each child was located and secured,” Via said.