Fire Marshal asks community for help with fire investigation in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A church in Mercer County where two fires broke out is the object of an investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. While the cause of the fire was not determined, the Fire Marshal is asking for help from the community.

The New Beginnings Praise and Worship Center on Cheesy Creek Road in Princeton, WV caught fire on June 6. A second fire broke out at the church a little more than two weeks later on June 24. The investigation into what caused the fires is still under way.

Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal hotline at 1-800-233-3473. A reward of up to $5,000 is available if the information leads to an arson arrest and conviction.