Fire Prevention Week focuses on giving tips to decrease chances of a house fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — No one ever wants to experience a fire in their home, but unfortunately thousands do each year.

October 3-9 is Fire Prevention Week, and local fire departments are informing communities on ways to cut down your chances of a house fire. Lieutenant Chris Lanna is a fireman with the Beckley Fire Department. He said the best way to avoid a fire is to be prepared.

“Keep your house tidy. You know, fires don’t often happen in a well-kept house where things are maintained, your appliances are maintained. So, it’s a good idea to just keep a watch over your home and make sure everything is working properly and is in working order,” Lanna said.



Lanna said your home should always have working smoke detectors. If your home has gas appliances or gas heat, then a carbon monoxide detector is needed as well. He added batteries need to be changed every few months in carbon monoxide detectors and completely replaced every ten years.