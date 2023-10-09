PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is ‘Cooking Safety Starts with You’.

You don’t need to be a ‘Top Chef’ to know an unattended stove is a recipe for disaster. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

Princeton Fire Department has a special plan to speak to the local children.

We’re going to have people going out to the schools. They will be teaching the students about kitchen safety. Charlie Coy, Captain at Princeton Fire Department.

Fire Prevention week begins October 8th and will end on October 14th. Parents can download informational activities for their children.

Fire Prevention week has been observed since 1922.