RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of Rt. 60 is closed in Rainelle following a structure fire.

The fire happened near Royal Distributors Inc. in Rainelle. Greenbrier County Dispatchers confirmed the scene is still active. Both lanes of Rt. 60 are closed.

Rainelle, Rupert, Quinwood, and Smoot fire departments are on scene, as well as White Sulphur Springs EMS and State Police.