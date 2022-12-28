RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County fire departments have plans in place to fight any fires that may occur during the water crisis.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Donnie Epling said on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, that fire trucks carry water supply in tanks that hold 2,000 to 3,000 gallons.

Usually, two or three departments respond to any major fire, bringing the water with them, he added.

In the case of a prolonged water outage, he said, firefighters could go to another plan for water access.

“Like during the fire, you would find a body of water somewhere,” explained Epling. “Like, in our area, on one side of our district, we have Flat Top Lake that we could utilize if we needed to. And then on the Shady Spring side of our district, we have the water reservoir.”

Epling said, as of Wednesday afternoon, the water crisis posed no immediate threat to fire protection.