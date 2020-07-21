UPDATE: Seven Firefighters injured in fire

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. UPDATE: Will Davis, the Public Relations Representative with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed seven firefighters were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.. A triage was set up in a different building to determine who can continue to fight the fire.

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — One fire fighter was taken to the hospital as crews continue to battle a fire in the Crab Orchard area of Raleigh County. Dispatchers said a call about a fire came in at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Will Davis, the Public Relations Representative with Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed the fire started at a building behind the Lillian James Learning Center. The fire then turned into a brush fire.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. One fire fighter was taken to a local hospital for their burns.

Empty Oxygen tanks



Firefighters on scene told 59News the fire was so hot, crews with Jane Care and Best EMS administered aid for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters said it is best to avoid the area if possible. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is redirecting traffic, and the West Virginia Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

