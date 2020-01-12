Firefighter killed in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a volunteer firefighter has died in an accident in Roane County.

According to the City of Spencer’s Facebook page, Mark Horwich was the firefighter who was killed.

In a Facebook post, Horwich was a remembered as a “father, a husband, and wonderful resident of Spencer when his firetruck left the road and his life was ended far too soon while responding to a fire.”

The accident happened on Big Sandy Road in the Newton area late Saturday afternoon.

The City of Spencer has asked residents to lower flags to half staff Monday through Friday in a show of grief, honor, and respect for Mark Horwich.

Governor Jim Justice sent a tweet offering his condolences to the Clover Volunteer Fire Department in Roane County as well as the firefighter’s family

