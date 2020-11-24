Firefighter offers safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people would argue that the food on thanksgiving is the best part! However, when you’re preparing your feast, it’s important to remember some safety tips.

“Thanksgiving day is the peak day for cooking fires in the United States,” said Lt. Chris Graham, with the Beckley Police Department.

One of the main causes of fires on Thanksgiving is an attempt to fry a turkey. If you don’t thaw a turkey before putting it into hot oil, a fire can ignite.

“Water and grease do not mix. The water will actually boil in the grease and causes the liquid grease to boil over as well,” Graham explained.

Make sure that your turkey is completely defrosted and dried off before putting it into hot oil. You’ll want to fry the turkey outside, far away from your home and where any children or pets are. Someone should always be watching it. Firefighters say that rule of thumb should go for everything you’re cooking on the holiday.

“You have a lot of family over, a lot of kids coming in. It’s a little hectic time anyway, the holidays. Just be sure to try and do things as safely as you can,” Graham said.

Keep any wooden spoons, or towels away from the stove. Always aim a pot handle away from you, so that you don’t risk knocking it over.

And if you’ve had one too many glasses of wine, it might be best to pass the cooking onto someone else.

“It’s always a good idea to have someone who can come in and check on things,” Graham said.

Keep an eye on your cooking, and you should be able to have a safe, fire-free holiday.