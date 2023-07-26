BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In West Virginia, it is illegal to leave a pet in a car when temperatures are extreme.

Pet owners in the state face a fine of up to $300 and up to six months in jail, if a pet is endangered due to being left in a hot car.

A Beckley firefighter reminded folks on Monday, July 24, 2023, to leave pets at home while running errands.

“This time of year, it’s just really important, not to leave pets in vehicles,” said Lt. Chris Graham of Beckley Fire Department. “You know, you read in the news where children die, from being left in a hot car. A pet can die, too, because those temperatures, in a matter of minutes can reach over a hundred and thirty degrees inside that vehicle.”

West Virginia law does not allow citizens, or even law enforcement officers, to break into a car to save a dog, according to data from Animal Legal Defense Fund.

To rescue a dog from a hot car, it’s better to call 9-1-1 and to find the dog’s owner, according to ALDF.