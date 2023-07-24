BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With recent temperatures in the high 80s, a firefighter with Beckley Fire Department cautioned people on Monday, July 24, 2023, that overheating can be dangerous for dogs.

Lt. Chris Graham said dogs pant to get moisture out of their lungs, which helps them to cool themselves.

In humid weather, however, panting is not as effective, which can put dogs at risk of overheating.

He urged people to monitor their dogs’ temperatures when outside.

“If a pet’s temperature gets over 104 degrees, it means they’re getting ready to have heat stroke,” Lt. Graham said. “So, it’s really good to take ice packs and put them around their neck, on their abdomen, lay them down and get them inside where it’s cool.”

Graham said this time of year it’s definitely a good idea to give them fresh water and give them shade. Dogs release heat through their paws, so he also urged owners to monitor their dogs while hiking or walking on asphalt on hot days.

Graham mentioned placing a dog in a wading pool is one way of helping a dog to cool.

Other experts warned people not to pour cold water on an overheated dog but to instead wrap the dog’s paws with cool towels and to place ice on the dogs’ necks and stomach. Pouring cold water on an overheated dog could cause fatal circulation issues.