Firefighters battle heat outside of flames

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A typical structure fire can reach up to over 1,000 degrees, and for firefighters, the flames are not the only danger.

Firefighters train for months to run into burning buildings, safely extinguish the blaze, and evacuate anyone in danger. Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey said other than the flames, their next biggest obstacle is often heat exhaustion.

“You can get dizzy, you can get confused, you can start slurring words. And heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke,” said Chief Bailey.

To protect themselves from the flames, firefighters wear specially made protective gear.

“We have boots that protect us, we have pants that protect us from heat, and we have coats that protect us from heat. Along with our SCBA’s that protect our airways. All that gear can weigh anywhere from 75 to 100 pounds extra,” said Chief Bailey.

Chief Bailey said to combat heat exhaustion while on scene, they must make sure everyone is being taken care of.

“We’re constantly wanting to trade out with people that are fresh and rehabbed, and make sure that everybody is getting that time frame in where they’re getting to rest in a cool place, getting them lots to drink and just trading them out,” said Chief Bailey.

He said training is imperative for a firefighter, getting the body used to working in those elements and stress.

“You never really get used to it, but we use weight vests to train with, to carry the gear, and we train in our gear so that way on a hot day it’s not quite as bad on our bodies,” said Chief Bailey.

He said training and monitoring firefights at calls can oftentimes save lives and prevent more damage from a scene.