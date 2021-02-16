Firefighters provide tips to keep warm without power

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — More winter weather in the forecast could mean power outages, and without power, there is no heat.

Captain Matthew Mould with the Princeton Fire Department said there are ways to keep warm even if the power goes out.

“If you have a wood burning fireplace, one of the easiest things to do is just everybody that’s in the house if you kind of huddle together in one central room around the fireplace,” said Captain Mould.

To keep the heat in, Captain Mould said to tuck blankets or towels underneath the doors. If you do not have a fireplace, there are still a few options.

“They do have some portable heaters, some of those are not always recommended to use for a primary source of heat. Under emergency situations, some have kerosene heaters. They do have temporary emergency propane heaters or natural gas heaters,” said Mould.

He said if you choose that route, use them with caution.

“You have to watch out for carbon monoxide. They can also produce odors that can be unpleasant and irritating to the respiratory system. If you have to use those and you have no other choice, then it’s recommended to put those near an open window so that it’ll create and hopefully vent some of those fumes and byproducts out the window,” said Mould.

Generators can also be used although those are not as common Mould said. Those can run on gas diesel and even natural gas.

Captain Mould said it is always a good idea to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly as well. He said hundreds of fires are caused by portable heating systems every year.