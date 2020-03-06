Firefighters remind everyone to check smoke detectors after springing forward

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With clocks springing forward Sunday, March 8, 2020, local fire departments are reminding everyone to keep up with maintenance on your smoke detectors.

Capt. Keith Gunnoe with the Princeton Fire Department said it is important to change the nine volt battery every spring when the time changes. He said it is also important to look on the back of the detector to find out when it was made. If that date is more than 10-years-old, then it is time to replace your detector.

“You may have bought the detector for instance in 2020, but it may have been manufactured in 2018, so the sensor is only good for 10 years. So just don’t go by the date your purchased it go by the manufacturer’s date on the back of the smoke detector,” Gunnoe explained.

Many newer smoke detectors now have built-in batteries that will also last 10 years from the manufactured date.

