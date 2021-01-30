Firefighters talk safety tips about upcoming severe weather

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — As we start to see winter weather move through the region, local firefighters provide tips on how people can stay safe. They recommend if you have to go out, take your time on the roads.

Travel could be difficult when the precipitation starts to move in. Eddie Richmond is a firefighter with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. He recommended people also look out for falling ice.

“Stay home as much as possible unless you absolutely have to go out. If you see ice coming off of your house, stay away from it, stay inside, stay sheltered,” Richmond said.



Richmond wants to remind everyone, if you have to go out to take time on the roads.