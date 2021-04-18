Firefighters warn about dangers of not cleaning lint trap

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Did you know a full lint trap can cause a fire?

Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department want to remind people to clean out their lint traps every single time you use your dryer. Built up lint can occur in your dryer hose, which could start a fire.

Scott Datsko is a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department. He said the best advice he can give is to make sure your lint traps are cleaned before and after you do a load of laundry.

“A couple of times a year, you want to making sure you are checking on your outside vents and making sure its as well. And it hasn’t build up an extra lint,” Datsko said.



Datsko said it is best to clean the lint trap in your dryer using your hands. He said do not use water because that can also cause a buildup.