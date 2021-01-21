Firehouse Primary held in Tazewell County for open senate seat

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — In response to the passing of Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin, the Tazewell County Republican Party held a firehouse primary today to find his replacement.

Brian Earls, Director of the Tazewell County Voter Registrar, said there were six candidates on the the ballot, three from Tazewell County.

After the passing of Senator Chafin, Governor Northam issued a writ of election requiring the district to hold an election March 23.

“The speed with which this had to be pulled off was a time factor. Like I said, these candidates, I kind of feel bad for them. They’ve only had a week, maybe a little over a week to even decide if they want to become a candidate and then campaign, and get people throughout the district to know who they are and what they stand for,” said Earls.

But with the shortened time frame, voters like Lee Rose Jr. still managed to do their research. Rose said he hopes whoever is chosen will be a good successor to the late Senator Chafin.

Kyle Cruey, Chairman of the Tazewell County Republican Party, said the turnout for Thursday’s vote was more than he expected, but he is pleasantly surprised with the support from the 38th district.