Fireman’s Memorial to be dedicated in Welch

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A dedication to those who risk their lives on the frontlines will be held this Fourth of July.

The Fireman’s Memorial will be dedicated at the Welch Fire Station 2 Saturday, July 4, 2020. The memorial honors firefighters, not only in the state, but across the world who lost their lives fighting fires.

There will be a flag and plaque dedication ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by guest speakers. Pat McKinney, the Public Relations Officer for the Welch Fire Department, said men and women from fire departments across the state and country are welcome to join.

“Any fire department that wants to send a truck from whatever county, from whatever state, to our dedication of our memorial and be in this year’s parade is welcome,” McKinnery explained.

The annual Fireman’s Parade will follow the dedication ceremony. The parade will end at the McDonalds in Welch. There will be a meet and greet with the firefighters at the McDonalds.