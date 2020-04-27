First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Pocahontas County Health Department and Pocahontas County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county. The case is travel related.

The Health Department said the patient is quarantined at a facility outside of Pocahontas County. Staff with the health department is working to identify family members, friends or anyone who had close contact with the person. The contacts will be notified if they need to isolate or quarantine.

No other information will be released to protect the patient’s privacy.