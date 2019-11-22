Closings
First class of Jobs and Hope WV training course graduates

CAMP DAWSON, WV (WVNS) — A ceremony was held on Thursday, November 21, to honor the graduates of the first class to complete a training course through the Jobs and Hope West Virginia program.

Six people graduated after spending a week at Camp Dawson. They completed a 54-hour grader operator course taught by heavy construction equipment instructors with the West Virginia National Guard. One of the graduates has already been offered multiple jobs.

“These great people are on their way and they’re going to do real goodness in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “I truly believe that if we stick with this program, and give a hand to our people who need it the most, to get them trained on a real piece of equipment where they can go get a shovel-ready type job instantaneously, this is going to absolutely work.”

This is part of a statewide program launched by Governor Jim Justice last month. Jobs and Hope West Virginia provides career training and recovery treatment to through battling addiction. The program is free to participants.

