BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The weather in West Virginia might feel like its still winter, but Monday, March 20th is officially the first day of spring.

The traditional start of spring used to be March 21st.

However, now both astronomers and even calendar manufacturers say its March 20th across all time zones in North America. Back in 2020, spring began on March 19th, the earliest first day of spring in over 120 years.

While the weather won’t be as cold on March 20th compared to March 19th, some people still aren’t happy about the prediction of a particular furry creature.

“It makes me really want to go find a groundhog and maybe make a nice hat out of him because he definitely lied,” said Mandy Lester, a resident of Beckley. “This is not spring. And its pretty normal for West Virginia to have kind of a false spring. We get that small glimmer of hope.”