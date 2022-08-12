FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The first of three adults who were convicted of causing the December 26, 2018, death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning was sentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court, Friday, August 12, 2022.

Judge Paul Blake sentenced Julie Browning, 39, to three to 15 years in prison.

Julie Browning, 39, her husband, Marty Browning Jr., 37, and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, 38, had a joint trial in June 2022. Jurors convicted each of them of child neglect resulting in Raylee’s death.

Witnesses testified Marty, who had custody of the girl, had allowed Sherie to perform most of the child care duties. Raylee died at Plateau Medical Center of untreated pneumonia and sepsis. Her medical records showed she stopped growing during the last year of her life and that she was malnourished.

Special Prosecutor Brian Parson left the court with the following statement:

“The most troubling aspect of this defendant’s conduct and what warrants the term of imprisonment is that it was so simple to save this child’s life. It didn’t require major effort or multiple trips to St. Jude or Duke or even to Morgantown. A 15 minute trip to Med Express would’ve saved in all likelihood this child’s life.” Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons

Both Marty Browning Jr. and Sherie Tinchell are scheduled to be sentenced later today, Friday, August 12, 2022.

