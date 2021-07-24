First-ever Freddie Mock Golf Tournament held in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Water Festival kicked off on Saturday for its 56th year.

Over at Willow Wood Country Club in Hinton, they hosted their first-ever Freddie Mock Golf Tournament.

“My dad was a dedicated coach and volunteer for various youth sports programs and during this time frame,” D.F. Mock said.

Mock is Freddie’s son. Freddie Mock, the namesake behind the tournament, died of an illness in March of this year. He was known throughout the community for his role in youth sports.

Mollie Mock-Kauffman is Freddie’s daughter. She said she is excited to be able to give kids this opportunity.

“It feels amazing to know that we can give back to our community in honor of my dad and we feel really great about that. This will be an annual tournament,” Kauffman said.

All of the proceeds made will go to the Hinton Area Foundation for sports teams to apply for a grant.

Youth teams can use the money, for equipment, uniforms, and much more.

“The purpose of the fund is to provide grant funding opportunities for any extracurricular activities and programs focused on sports indoor and outdoor recreation and any other activities in summers county west Virginia,” D.F. said.

If you are a coach in Summers County and are interested in applying for the grant, you can contact the Hinton Area Foundation.