First female joins Princeton Fire Department

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There is a new face at the Princeton Fire Department, but this new face is not new to first responder work.

Ashley Peyton is Princeton Fire Department’s first female firefighter. A title Peyton said she worked for day and night. She holds all the experience needed to be a firefighter. She said her background made the transition a lot smoother.

“Working at the squad also helped because I did lift a lot down there. The stretchers aren’t very light, especially with certain people. There’s people of all different shapes and sizes, and I would have to pick them up, and if I was with another female partner, we would have to figure out. So it’s something, the lifting aspect came quickly. I grew up on a farm too, so that kind of played a role in being able to lift too,” said Peyton.



Peyton said the guys welcomed her with open arms. With less than a week on the job, Peyton said there is a lot to learn, but she is confident in her abilities.