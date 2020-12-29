First fire training center to open in Fayette County

GAULEY, BRIDGE, WV (WVNS )– A new plot of land in Fayette County will now make training firefighters a lot easier. The Brooke Field Energy Company donated 156 acres of land to the Fayette County Fire Association to go towards a fire training center. Member of the Fayette County Firefighters Association Mike Gray, said this will be the first training center in the county.

“This is the first training center in the county, there are other burn simulators in the county, but this is going to be the main training center,” Gray said.

The training center will have many different simulations. Those include: a car burning, a gas explosion, and many different classrooms. Gray said the Fayette County Firefighters Association has been looking for the a place to build this center for more than two decades.

“We’ve been looking for 20 years for this piece of property, and we really had almost played out all of our options and we really didn’t think that this was going to come through and then we got this,” Gray continued.

Now that they have the land, trainees will not have to travel out of the county to receive their training.

“Right now we have to send them out of the county to train for live fire training, so now we are going to start doing all of that in county. I mean this is just a god send we couldn’t ask for anything better. This will save our firefighters a lot of time and effort,” Gray stated.

A grand opening is scheduled for sometime in 2021.