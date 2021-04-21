First Friday’s After Five to return to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After more than a year, First Friday’s After Five is finally returning to Lewisburg! The last time people got to enjoy First Friday was in March of 2020.

During First Friday’s After Five, businesses in Downtown Lewisburg stay open a little later than usual, so people can take some extra time when shopping and explore new places.

Tamera Pence is the President of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association and the Owner of Bella, The Corner Gourmet. She said it is exciting to have this event back since she missed her clients and regulars visiting her store.

“We are really happy to open our doors back up again,” Pence said. “We’re all a little guarded but it’s really nice seeing people out milling around and enjoying town again. There will probably be different protocols in every store and you may not find every store open, but there will still be some activity.”

First Friday’s After Five will take place on May 7, 2021. It will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.