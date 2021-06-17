First Lady Cathy Justice visits Mercer County Schools on nonprofit road trip

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice is on a statewide road trip and made a stop in Southern West Virginia.

Justice visited PikeView Middle and High Schools in Princeton on Thursday, June 17, 2021 to encourage students to explore opportunities in the Communities in Schools initiative.

Communities in Schools is a nonprofit with a focus on providing mentors to students in grades K-12 across West Virginia.

“Our main goal is to try to get every child, every student to have one caring adult in their life,” said Justice.

Communities in Schools started with just three counties in 2018 and now helps 150 schools in 31 counties across the state, with the hope of expanding to all 55. The initiative helps high school students explore different options after graduation including 4-year colleges, community colleges and technical schools.

Melinda Price spoke to PikeView High School students and encouraged them to pursue higher education.

“I hope they go to college, I hope they take that first step,” said Price.

Justice also visited PikeView Middle School and spoke to students about mentorship opportunities and career options. One student, Gabe Cook, took her words to heart.

“She told me that I can go to these college programs and high school programs and I would love to go do that, I would like to open my own autobody shop,” said Cook.