First link found in string of burglaries in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police continue investigating a rash of break ins which happened in Rainelle over the last couple months. State troopers said they are doing their best to catch these criminals and bring the community reassurance.

Multiple local businesses have been targeted by thieves. Corporal Mark Agee said Rainelle City Hall, RedStar Hardware Store, and Alfredo’s are just a few of the businesses hit. He said after two months, an arrest was made Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

“We actually made an arrest on four different counts of breaking in and entering, grand larceny, two petit larcenies, two destructions of property, and a tampering of a motor vehicle. All through further investigation on those incidents in the last couple months,” said Cpl. Agee.

Agee said the suspect is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. Because of the break ins, the community is feeling the heat.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the city right now. We would like to try to help keep the community’s mind at ease that we are out here. We are working for them, we’re doing the best to keep our town safe and that’s what we’re here for,” said Agee.

Corporal Agee said he is confident they will be able to make more arrests as the investigation continues.