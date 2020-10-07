First nurse in WV passes away from COVID-19 complications

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An announcement from the West Virginia Nurses Association (WVNA) on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 stated a nurse in West Virginia died from COVID-19. This is the first nurse in the state to pass away from complications due to the virus, according to the release.

The victim who as a 48-year-old who worked with WVU Medicine. President and CEO Albert Write wrote this about her passing.

I continue to believe one of the best ways we can honor people…who’ve worked the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic, is to recognize that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that as healthcare workers, we are in a unique position to educate others about the virus, and the simple and reasonable steps that we can all take to help limit its spread. We can flex our collective leadership in honor of these individuals, and make sure we all work to protect one other, especially those most important to us. Albert Wright, WVU Medicine President and CEO