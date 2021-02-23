First public reading for dilapidated building ordinance in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners make it their goal to clean up the county. They are hoping to do so with the Dilapidated Buildings Ordinance.

The public had the chance to give their thoughts on the ordinance Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Commissioner Greg Puckett said this ordinance is way more than just tidying up. He said it could ultimately make or break the county.

“If you go to a place and it’s kind of run down, it doesn’t have the attraction to want to bring you back. It doesn’t show the beauty of what our area really is. Why would you want to come back? I go to areas because I enjoy being outside and be apart of something that’s really cool, but if we can’t provide that they’re not coming back here. So we’ve gotta be able to really look at this from a really comprehensive standpoint. So it’s not only about just getting the structure down, it’s a public health concern, it is an economic concern, it’s a tourism concern. These are things that we have to tackle,” said Puckett.

Two more readings of the ordinance will be held before a final decision can be made. Puckett said from Tuesday’s reading, the public voiced their approval.