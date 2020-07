HINTON, WV (WVNS) — First responders are on scene of a house fire in Summers County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, for a fire along 13th Avenue in Hinton. We’re told there are no injuries or road closures as a result.

Hinton Fire Department, Pipestem Fire Department, J B Nimitz Fire Department, and the Hinton Police Department are still on scene as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.