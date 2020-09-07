First responders spend their holiday working

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- For some, Labor Day is a time to relax and spend time with loved ones on their day off from work.

But Beckley firefighter James Meadows saidthat not everyone gets to take the holiday off.

“First responders, firefighters, police, EMS, everyone will still be working all across the state and country,” Meadows said

These local heroes can be seen spending the holiday doing what they do best, which is helping others. Meadows said Labor Day was a typical Monday for him. He and other firefighters were ready in case they got a call.

Beckley police officers were working as well. Sgt. Jamie Blume said he and other officers are off patrolling for suspicious activity.

“Accidents still happen. Unfortunately, there’s still bad people out there looking to do bad things, so we want to intercept that. If anyone needs us, we’re a phone call away,” Sgt. Blume said.

That means these first responders are working to ensure everyone else gets to enjoy their holiday. Keeping everyone safe, to them, is the definition of a successful workday.

“It’s a job, but we do feel fortunate to get out here and help people,” Blume said.

“I love to be at work. Working for the city of Beckley and being a firefighter here is amazing. I have no issue coming to work,” Meadows said.