First responders stress importance of properly layering in cold weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Wednesday’s winter storm, it is important to remember to bundle up when outside. Experts said you should start with a synthetic layer, then a sweatshirt or another thick material, then a waterproof shell on the outside.

Paul Seamann with Jan Care said if any piece of clothing gets wet, take it off immediately to avoid hypothermia.

“Trying to get rid of wet clothes and if your outer clothes are more dry, you may have to remove the inner clothes, your shirts and things like that, and put back on your coat or something that is dry because wet other than wool does not insulate and will lead to other hypothermia,” Seamann said.

Seamann said even when driving, dress in layers just incase your car breaks down or you are in an accident.