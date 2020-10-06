First Tee of WV holds tournament, gives shot at a million dollars

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The First Tee of West Virginia is hosting a golf tournament to benefit youth participants in Raleigh County. Director Jeff Preast said they are kicked off the tournament on Tues. Oct. 6, 2020 at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Preast said the closest you can get to the hole from 100 yards each day qualifies you to a huge shot on Friday. Preast said qualifying contestants get to shoot for a million dollars on Friday. He said this is made possible thanks their sponsors.

Preast said he and others at the First Tee of WV work to help the youth in the area.

“Not only do you learn the game of golf, but you’re learning things like honesty, respect, sportsmanship. Not only as it pertains to the golf course, but where you can take it in your everyday life, so that’s what we want to do. We’re teaching kids about golf, but also some life skills as well,” Preast said.