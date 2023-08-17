PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new restaurant in Princeton is becoming quite the catch around town.

Fish Frenzy Seafood officially opened their doors this past Sunday, August 13th.

Princeton now marks the second location for the restaurant, with the first starting in Beckley back in 2022.

The restaurant is famous for their seafood, but they also offer a variety of food from chicken to even burgers.

Said Elazaly, co-owner of Fish Frenzy Seafood, says being from Louisiana, his goal is to provide a Cajun experience to the mountain state.

“I try to do something that I give to my kids. What I feed my kids I give to everyone. Everybody talking about it because its something different. If you want to try this food, you have to go to Louisiana so I bring Louisiana over here. I try to do something better for everyone,” Elazaly said.

He also tells 59News that he plans to open restaurants in all 55 counties in West Virginia.