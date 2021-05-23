Fitness Boutique KFit brings Goat Yoga to Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– People living in Raleigh County stepped outside to take advantage of the sunny day on Sunday May 23, 2021, while also getting some exercise.

Fitness Boutique Kfit in Beaver hosted their first ever Goat Yoga class on Sunday. People headed to the School of Harmony and got the chance to have goats climb on their backs while doing some relaxing yoga.

Katelyne Fry is the owner of the fitness boutique. She said the goats can actually sense your levels of calmness and only when your relaxed will they attempt to climb up on you during the class.

“The community is going to get something unique and different. We need more events that are outdoors, that are fun fitness and wellness,” Fry said.

Fry said this is a way for many people to spice up their social media as you can take iconic photos with the goats. She said to keep your eyes on their social media as there will be more goat yoga classes to come.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.