Five-and-a-half months fighting COVID-19 and Beckley woman is finally home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After five-and-a-half months, Beckley resident Sandra Williams is finally home.

Sandra had been in the hospital fighting COVID-19 for the last five and a half months. After multiple colonoscopies, two surgeries, time spent on a ventilator and five different hospitals, Sandra finally walked up the stairs of her home on Friday, September 24, 2021. A moment she and her family had waited a long time for. A moment they were not sure was even going to happen.

Sandra was greeted by her family and friends holding signs and balloons welcoming her back home. Her sister, Lena Williams, said she is truly a miracle.

“She’s just had to overcome so much, but God was on our side. We just know through Him – He was the one that helped her get through this. She still has a long way to go, but she can do it because she’s come this far,” Lena said.

Sandra was speechless and overcome with tears when she pulled up to her driveway to see everyone waiting for her.

“I’m happy, and I was shocked. It is good to be home,” Sandra said.

Five and a half long months and a moment the family will never forget.

