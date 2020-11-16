Five local teams advance to Round 2 of high school football playoffs

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– After Round 1 of high school football playoffs concluded on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, we have five local teams playing in Round 2 this week.
A Teams
- #2 Greenbrier West vs. #7 Ritchie County, Sat. 11/21 @ 1:30 p.m.
- #4 St. Mary’s vs. #5 Midland Trail, Sun. 11/22 @ 3 p.m. (if Fayette County is out of Orange)
AA Teams
- #6 Fairmont Senior vs. #14 Independence, Fri. 11/20 @ 7:30 p.m.
- #2 Bluefield vs. #10 North Marion, TBA
AAA Team
- #2 South Charleston vs. #10 Princeton, Fri. 11/20 @ 7:30 p.m.
We will bring you highlights from all these games and keep you updated on any changes that come up.