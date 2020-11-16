Five local teams advance to Round 2 of high school football playoffs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– After Round 1 of high school football playoffs concluded on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, we have five local teams playing in Round 2 this week.

A Teams

  • #2 Greenbrier West vs. #7 Ritchie County, Sat. 11/21 @ 1:30 p.m.
  • #4 St. Mary’s vs. #5 Midland Trail, Sun. 11/22 @ 3 p.m. (if Fayette County is out of Orange)

AA Teams

  • #6 Fairmont Senior vs. #14 Independence, Fri. 11/20 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • #2 Bluefield vs. #10 North Marion, TBA

AAA Team

  • #2 South Charleston vs. #10 Princeton, Fri. 11/20 @ 7:30 p.m.

We will bring you highlights from all these games and keep you updated on any changes that come up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Oklahoma High School Scores

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News

12SportsZone Twitter