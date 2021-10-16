Flea Market welcomes first Bazaar to help vendors

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County Flea Market is trying something new.



The Route 52 Flea Market hosted its first Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. More than 50 vendors set up shop to showcase their handmade goods for the community.

Owner of Stitches and Stuff, Tammy Zehfus, a regular vendor at the Flea Market said the idea for a Craft Bazaar became a reality because of all the events canceled due to COVID. Zehfus said these vendors put so much work into creating goods she wanted a way for them to show them off and get them sold.

“We started noticing all the events getting closed and being that everything that I make is handmade and a lot of crafters are without a place to show it, we wanted to give back to our community,” said Zehfus.



While Saturday was nearly rained out, plenty of people still came out to support. She said they may try again next weekend and hope for better weather.