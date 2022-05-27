





SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Flooding from New and Greenbrier rivers has closed two Summers County campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend.



Summers Camp Director Robert Bennett reported Bertha and Cedar Branch campgrounds are closed temporarily because of the overflow. They are set to reopen within two or three days, once waters have receded, he added.



Shanklin’s Ferry and Mouth of Indian Creek campgrounds will remain open for Memorial Day.