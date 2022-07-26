GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It’s gonna be a rainy week ahead but that brings problems of its own.

We currently have a stalled front over West Virginia and this will continue to produce excessive rainfall through Wednesday. Along with another frontal system moving through on Friday, this week is gearing up to be a wet one!

So far, the risk for severe weather is currently at a low risk, but our biggest concern will be the scattered rain showers and how those can produce localized and widespread flooding. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch effective until Friday at 8 AM and this will be our top priority along with keeping an eye on any Flash Flood Warnings across the region.

Below are photos and a video of flooding in the Hanover area of Wyoming County:

Photos & Video Courtesy of Tessie Webb

While any flash flood instances can be daunting, their are ways you can be safe with the chance of flash flooding.

Here are some ways you can stay safe during the next few days:

Turn Around and Don’t Drown – Whether your driving to work or simply going out this week, its important to monitor any flood risks and make sure you stay safe. If your driving and you see flooding on the road, please turn around! Cars can easily be swept away with only a little amount of water and thus its best for you to simply “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” while on the road. Don’t Walk Through Flooded Areas – Not only does the risk concern your own car, its important to keep yourself in mind as well. Flood waters can easily sweep you away if your not fully aware of the depth of the water. If the water goes above your ankles, please stop, turn around, and go another way. Checking Your Supplies – If high flood waters are likely in your area, it might be best to make sure you have adequate supplies. The best thing to have is any emergency kits and also ensuring you have any first aid supplies. Both will ensure you are prepared and that you are ready. Keeping Up to Date on the Latest Information – If you are unaware of the dangers of flooding, it will be best to make sure your fully updated on the latest information. Watching your local news agencies is the best way to keep up to date and if you happen to lose power, make sure you have a weather radio available. Keep informed about the local conditions and listen to advice of local officials.

Always remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

