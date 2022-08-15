FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures.

Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide

Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide

The DOH is on scene at New River Campground for a landslide.

Cannelton Hollow Road as well as parts of Smithers are being evacuated due to high water.

Dispatch is stressing the importance of avoiding the Valley area and ask that if you are in the Fayette County area and there are is high water in your home to contact them immediately.

Swift water rescue is out to help those in need.