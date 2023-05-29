MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple areas in Mercer County are continuing to deal with flooding, closed roads, and rock slides due to heavy rain.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, most areas and roads in Bluefield and Bluewell are closed due to high water. While dispatchers could not confirm every road closure in the county, it was confirmed that Airport Road in Mercer County is currently closed due to flooding.

People have reportedly been rescued by local law enforcement in order to escape rising water.

It is advised for residents to remain cautious when dealing with flooding. It is also important to remember to never step or drive through floodwaters.

