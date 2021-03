RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Heavy flooding across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia led to closures. The latest is schools in the Richlands, Virginia area.

A release from Tazewell County Public Schools state they will be releasing students who attend Richlands area schools at 10:45 a.m. This includes Cedar Bluff and three area Richlands schools.

As always drivers are cautioned not to travel through stand water on the roadway. Turn around, don’t drown.