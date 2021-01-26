Flooding in Wyoming County causes trouble for drivers

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Heavy rain Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, led to flooding in parts of southern West Virginia. Wyoming County being one of the hardest hit areas.

Director of the Wyoming County 911, Dean Meadows, said it’s a scary situation when flooding happens at night.

“This kind of situation is always frightening when it happens in the dark hours of the night. So, we saw a lot of rain come in and the flooding was mainly in the roads. It blocked our roads and of course that’s always scary, people trying to drive through it, in the dark on the roads and that’s a concern to us,” said Meadows.

Meadows said no injuries were reported, but several rescues did have to be done for stalled vehicles. He said no matter the vehicle, it’s no match for fast moving floodwaters. Meadows said you could be driving into anything and not see it because of the water.

“There’s no way of knowing what could be in there, what could’ve floated in there. It could be rocks, it could be debris, trees anything. So it’s always dangerous to try to go through water that’s blocking the roadway. No matter what type of vehicle, it’s not wise to drive through,” said Meadows.

Carlton Cox has called Wyoming County home for decades. He and his wife live in Matheny, a suburb in Wyoming County. He said his road and neighborhood are both prone to flooding, so he knows to avoid those areas when it rains.

“If the water gets up high, especially over by One Lane Bridge, you don’t want to go in that water at all. Because it’ll be moving water then. Right now it’s stagnant water, it’s not really but once it gets to be moving water you don’t want to attempt going across it,” said Cox.

Meadows said no matter the speed or depth, driving into floodwaters is always a bad choice. He urges drivers to turn around, don’t drown.