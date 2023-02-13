BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, which means you do not have much time to pick up a bouquet of roses.

If you planned on going to Flowers by Nancy in Beckley, they recently moved.

Their new address is 1215 South Eisenhower Dr, near the Microtel.

The former owner of the shop said the move came about because she was looking to retire.

“We were approached and we sold the property,” said Nancy Sturgill. “And then we have just recently sold the flower shop to my sister who has previously owned another flower shop, not in this county. So we’ve moved to a smaller location and it’s working great.”

Sturgill said despite the smaller location, they are expecting to make over 400 bouquets of roses between Monday, February 13th, and Valentine’s Day.