Floyd family meets Biden as Congress weighs police bill

Philonise Floyd makes a statement as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Democrats and family members of the late George Floyd hold a photo op prior to their meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., May 25, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden met with the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Beyond the meeting, Biden has yet to offer concrete action for the family of the man whose death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and a movement for police reform. The path forward on Capitol Hill for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains unclear, but negotiators say they have made progress and expressed optimism this week about its prospects.

The Floyd family also met Tuesday with House negotiators at the Capitol.