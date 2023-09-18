BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2023, during a football game at Bluefield High School, a star Woodrow Wilson High School student-athlete suffered a health condition and was taken by ambulance to Roanoke.

At the same game, a Woodrow Wilson High teacher was injured as she showed concern for the student, according to Woodrow Wilson High Principal Ryan Stafford.

The staff member is Stafford’s mother, the principal verified on Monday, September 18, 2023.

“As people found out about it through social media, and different news outlets, the love and support that was given to our football team, our school, the families of those involved, was great,” said Stafford.

On Monday, Woodrow Wilson High students wore maroon, the school color, to show support for both the athlete and the teacher. The principal said news of both is positive, although he said he is unsure of the exact diagnosis the student-athlete received and declined to comment on why he had suffered a health event.

“It was a rough day, but with that being said, we’re encouraged and we’re positive both individuals are going to make a full recovery, and we really look forward to having them back,” Stafford said.

As the Flying Eagles community shows support, Stafford said support has even come from the opposing team.

“It was tough to deal with, but I’d also be remiss to not acknowledge the love and support that Bluefield High School showed us,” he said.