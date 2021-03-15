Flying Eagles ready to get back on the diamond for spring season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring sports season, players and coaches are excited to step between the chalk on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.

This year the season is only a few weeks behind, but players like Cooper Vaught are just happy to get on the field after so much uncertainty.

“Oh I’m really excited. After getting last season taken away it’s just a great opportunity to get back and I’m just really excited,” Vaught said.

Woodrow Wilson Head Coach Chris Walls, said they are taking all the necessary precautions when on the field, and practicing including social distancing as much as possible. Players and coaches are also wearing a face mask if they are not on the field. It was important to Coach Walls to make safety a priority for his team even during the off season.

“Just make sure the guys are wearing their masks when they are in the dugout and if they are sharing bats we got to make sure they sanitize,” Walls said. “Keeping their hands washed, we always have sanitizer. But mainly don’t want them to pile up in the dugout. In the gym like I said they wear their masks the whole time, even through the conditioning part of it.”

The 2021 season will mark Coach Walls’ first full season with the Flying Eagles. He said after last season got cut short, he looks forward to being back with all the boys.

“Very exciting I think last year we got maybe five or six practices in and one scrimmage then cancelled, I hated it for the seniors that we lost but from last year didn’t get to play but we are really looking forward to this year . Boys have been working hard and they are excited too,” Walls said.

The Flying Eagles are scheduled to open their season on April 15, 2021 at home against Parkersburg.